- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
688
Profit Trades:
261 (37.93%)
Loss Trades:
427 (62.06%)
Best trade:
1 719.90 USD
Worst trade:
-383.96 USD
Gross Profit:
35 576.82 USD (18 496 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 611.83 USD (13 246 662 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (4 486.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 711.18 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
49.90%
Max deposit load:
20.55%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.80
Long Trades:
602 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
86 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
3.06
Expected Payoff:
34.83 USD
Average Profit:
136.31 USD
Average Loss:
-27.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
79 (-2 170.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 218.34 USD (72)
Monthly growth:
8.01%
Annual Forecast:
97.14%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.40 USD
Maximal:
4 133.15 USD (12.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.13% (965.30 USD)
By Equity:
1.57% (368.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|182
|ETHUSD
|162
|XAUUSD+
|139
|SOLUSD
|72
|NAS100ft.r
|27
|EURUSD+
|22
|USDJPY+
|18
|US2000.r
|15
|NAS100.r
|14
|XAGUSD+
|7
|DJ30ft.r
|7
|USOUSD+
|6
|CL-OIL+
|5
|JPN225ft.r
|3
|USDCHF+
|2
|GER40ft.r
|2
|HK50ft.r
|2
|GBPUSD+
|2
|GBPJPY+
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|2.9K
|ETHUSD
|1.6K
|XAUUSD+
|9.6K
|SOLUSD
|-118
|NAS100ft.r
|77
|EURUSD+
|-40
|USDJPY+
|-26
|US2000.r
|-16
|NAS100.r
|-151
|XAGUSD+
|10K
|DJ30ft.r
|-2
|USOUSD+
|2
|CL-OIL+
|-8
|JPN225ft.r
|-18
|USDCHF+
|95
|GER40ft.r
|2
|HK50ft.r
|-2
|GBPUSD+
|-4
|GBPJPY+
|-14
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|4.1M
|ETHUSD
|1.2M
|XAUUSD+
|204K
|SOLUSD
|16K
|NAS100ft.r
|-72K
|EURUSD+
|-3.9K
|USDJPY+
|-3.7K
|US2000.r
|-11K
|NAS100.r
|-80K
|XAGUSD+
|9.9K
|DJ30ft.r
|-43K
|USOUSD+
|68
|CL-OIL+
|-726
|JPN225ft.r
|-82K
|USDCHF+
|4.1K
|GER40ft.r
|2.1K
|HK50ft.r
|-13K
|GBPUSD+
|-368
|GBPJPY+
|-401
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 719.90 USD
Worst trade: -384 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 72
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 486.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 170.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This signal is running Remstone Expert Advisor with parameters:
- Risk : 0,3 %
More info @ remstone.eu
Register to Startrader using this link to have exact same results !
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
149 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
USD
142K
USD
USD
41
89%
688
37%
50%
3.06
34.83
USD
USD
4%
1:30