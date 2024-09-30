SignalsSections
Souei Chin

Greater TrendFollowV3

Souei Chin
0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 44%
OANDA-v20 Live-3
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
54 (34.61%)
Loss Trades:
102 (65.38%)
Best trade:
5 362.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-2 686.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
32 878.65 JPY (22 269 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 987.00 JPY (18 669 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 422.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 232.00 JPY (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
96.65%
Max deposit load:
38.34%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
76 (48.72%)
Short Trades:
80 (51.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
31.36 JPY
Average Profit:
608.86 JPY
Average Loss:
-274.38 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-2 904.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 725.00 JPY (8)
Monthly growth:
-5.98%
Annual Forecast:
-72.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 020.00 JPY
Maximal:
5 099.00 JPY (25.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.04% (4 795.00 JPY)
By Equity:
22.96% (2 834.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSD-b 156
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD-b 43
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD-b 3.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 362.00 JPY
Worst trade: -2 686 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 422.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 904.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

OverView

1 Characteristic 1-1.Trend Follow
1-2.No martingale
2 Currency NZDUSD Only Support
3 TimeFrame 60min/4hour/1day/1week Support
4 Broker Oanda Only Support(*1)
(*1):If you would like to use another broker, please contact me.
As possible as I will try my best,but I may not be able to meet your request.
5 StopLoss 50Pips[Default Value]
StopLoss is designed to be variable.
6 Margin 10000JPY
7 Signal Configuration Sample Reference this URL(*2)
(*2):Not Recommended the Value of Configuration. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/170916&lt;/a>
8 Signal Configuration Recommended Deposit 50%
9 Signal Configuration Recommended Deviation/SlipPage 0.5
No reviews
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 23:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 01:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.28 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 01:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.08 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 01:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 22:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 02:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 06:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.15 23:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 10:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.28 09:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.17 20:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.15 02:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 18:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.07 02:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
