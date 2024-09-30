- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
54 (34.61%)
Loss Trades:
102 (65.38%)
Best trade:
5 362.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-2 686.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
32 878.65 JPY (22 269 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 987.00 JPY (18 669 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1 422.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 232.00 JPY (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
96.65%
Max deposit load:
38.34%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
76 (48.72%)
Short Trades:
80 (51.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
31.36 JPY
Average Profit:
608.86 JPY
Average Loss:
-274.38 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-2 904.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 725.00 JPY (8)
Monthly growth:
-5.98%
Annual Forecast:
-72.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 020.00 JPY
Maximal:
5 099.00 JPY (25.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.04% (4 795.00 JPY)
By Equity:
22.96% (2 834.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD-b
|156
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSD-b
|43
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSD-b
|3.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
OverView
|1
|Characteristic
|1-1.Trend Follow
1-2.No martingale
|2
|Currency
|NZDUSD Only Support
|3
|TimeFrame
|60min/4hour/1day/1week Support
|4
|Broker
|Oanda Only Support(*1)
(*1):If you would like to use another broker, please contact me.
As possible as I will try my best,but I may not be able to meet your request.
|5
|StopLoss
|50Pips[Default Value]
StopLoss is designed to be variable.
|6
|Margin
|10000JPY
|7
|Signal Configuration Sample
|Reference this URL(*2)
(*2):Not Recommended the Value of Configuration. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/170916</a>
|8
|Signal Configuration Recommended Deposit
|50%
|9
|Signal Configuration Recommended Deviation/SlipPage
|0.5
No reviews
