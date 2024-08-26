How to Edit Signal Settings?
You go to Tools >> Options >> Signals tab of your MT plarform, you make your changes and synchronize again with your VPS.
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Thank you very much
Guys please help if i want to use the exactly trade size of the signal i am copying how do i set it up ?
If you want to use the exact same size with the signal you are copying, you must keep the same (a bit more actually) balance, use the same (or more) leverage and allocate the maximum 95% of your account balance in signal settings.
If you have a bigger balance, you should put your signal settings in such a way (lower the allocation percentage), so your copying ratio will be 100%.
What is Deviation/Slippage ?
In theory is the acceptable slippage allowed when copying a signal trade, but it doesn't always work as it should.
If you want to use the exact same size with the signal you are copying, you must keep the same (a bit more actually) balance, use the same (or more) leverage and allocate the maximum 95% of your account balance in signal settings.
If you have a bigger balance, you should put your signal settings in such a way (lower the allocation percentage), so your copying ratio will be 100%.
I am coming back to this thread in the search of the "percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 1%" option.
Does the 1% option mean that if the signal is copying 1 lot, i am copying only 0,01 lots?
Thanx for claryfiing.
I am coming back to this thread in the search of the "percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 1%" option.
Does the 1% option mean that if the signal is copying 1 lot, i am copying only 0,01 lots?
Thanx for claryfiing.
Yes
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