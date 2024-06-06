SignalsSections
Abd Rahman W

TernakForex NoLimit 2

Abd Rahman W
0 reviews
Reliability
79 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 46%
Headway-Real
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
256
Profit Trades:
190 (74.21%)
Loss Trades:
66 (25.78%)
Best trade:
38.06 USD
Worst trade:
-31.85 USD
Gross Profit:
981.20 USD (98 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-525.85 USD (52 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (161.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
161.26 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
56.21%
Max deposit load:
11.39%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
3.54
Long Trades:
143 (55.86%)
Short Trades:
113 (44.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
1.78 USD
Average Profit:
5.16 USD
Average Loss:
-7.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-128.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-128.52 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.71%
Annual Forecast:
20.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.53 USD
Maximal:
128.52 USD (12.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.24% (128.52 USD)
By Equity:
56.28% (590.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 256
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 455
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 46K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.06 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +161.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -128.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
5.11 × 27
XMTrading-Real 259
7.00 × 4
RSGFinance-Live
8.00 × 1
TernakForex NoLimit 2 - Auto Trading

<<How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal>>

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)




No reviews
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 17:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.13 17:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 07:53
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.15 11:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 05:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 12:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 22:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 07:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 09:15
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
