- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
256
Profit Trades:
190 (74.21%)
Loss Trades:
66 (25.78%)
Best trade:
38.06 USD
Worst trade:
-31.85 USD
Gross Profit:
981.20 USD (98 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-525.85 USD (52 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (161.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
161.26 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
56.21%
Max deposit load:
11.39%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
3.54
Long Trades:
143 (55.86%)
Short Trades:
113 (44.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
1.78 USD
Average Profit:
5.16 USD
Average Loss:
-7.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-128.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-128.52 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.71%
Annual Forecast:
20.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.53 USD
Maximal:
128.52 USD (12.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.24% (128.52 USD)
By Equity:
56.28% (590.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|256
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|455
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|46K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|5.11 × 27
|
XMTrading-Real 259
|7.00 × 4
|
RSGFinance-Live
|8.00 × 1
