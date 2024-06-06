- Growth
Trades:
324
Profit Trades:
236 (72.83%)
Loss Trades:
88 (27.16%)
Best trade:
18.90 USD
Worst trade:
-15.92 USD
Gross Profit:
613.02 USD (85 570 pips)
Gross Loss:
-195.51 USD (27 300 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (21.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.83 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
48.26%
Max deposit load:
3.34%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.55
Long Trades:
196 (60.49%)
Short Trades:
128 (39.51%)
Profit Factor:
3.14
Expected Payoff:
1.29 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
-2.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-48.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.81 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.83%
Annual Forecast:
22.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.35 USD
Maximal:
48.81 USD (4.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.05% (48.81 USD)
By Equity:
18.97% (228.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|324
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|418
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|58K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.90 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
42%
1
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
81
100%
324
72%
48%
3.13
1.29
USD
USD
19%
1:400