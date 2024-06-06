SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TernakForex NoLimit 1
Abd Rahman W

TernakForex NoLimit 1

Abd Rahman W
0 reviews
Reliability
81 weeks
1 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 42%
Headway-Real
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
324
Profit Trades:
236 (72.83%)
Loss Trades:
88 (27.16%)
Best trade:
18.90 USD
Worst trade:
-15.92 USD
Gross Profit:
613.02 USD (85 570 pips)
Gross Loss:
-195.51 USD (27 300 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (21.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.83 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
48.26%
Max deposit load:
3.34%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.55
Long Trades:
196 (60.49%)
Short Trades:
128 (39.51%)
Profit Factor:
3.14
Expected Payoff:
1.29 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
-2.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-48.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.81 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.83%
Annual Forecast:
22.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.35 USD
Maximal:
48.81 USD (4.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.05% (48.81 USD)
By Equity:
18.97% (228.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD 324
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 418
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 58K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.90 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 13
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

TernakForex NoLimit 1 - Auto Trading

<<How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal>>

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)




No reviews
2025.10.28 13:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 12:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.15 07:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 12:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.03 09:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 09:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 10:14
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.10 00:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 14:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 07:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.16 03:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.03 10:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.01 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.20 17:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.19 16:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.30 10:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.29 21:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.05 14:45
Share of trading days is too low
2024.09.05 14:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.08.26 15:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 11 days. This comprises 13.41% of days out of the 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
