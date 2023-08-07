The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ATFXGM8-Live 0.00 × 6 Pepperstone-Demo02 0.00 × 3 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 1 FxPro.com-Real05 0.00 × 1 VantageFXInternational-Live 2 0.00 × 2 UAG-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageFXInternational-Live 3 0.00 × 1 XMTrading-Real 25 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 28 WindsorBrokers-REAL 0.00 × 2 VantageFX-Live 3 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-Real 32 0.00 × 1 PrimusMarkets-Live-3 0.00 × 4 ICMarkets-Live09 0.00 × 1 XMAU-Real 20 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live04 0.00 × 1 CMCMarkets1-Live 0.00 × 1 FXChoice-Pro Live 0.00 × 1 FullertonMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live08 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-12 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.00 × 2 XMGlobal-Real 43 0.00 × 4 ICMarkets-Live22 0.00 × 1 153 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor