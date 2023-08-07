SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Monk Most Symbols Crosses zr001
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello

Monk Most Symbols Crosses zr001

Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
0 reviews
Reliability
128 weeks
1 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 67%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
300
Profit Trades:
217 (72.33%)
Loss Trades:
83 (27.67%)
Best trade:
74.99 USD
Worst trade:
-25.78 USD
Gross Profit:
2 425.10 USD (91 419 pips)
Gross Loss:
-427.26 USD (20 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (131.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
156.88 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
97.73%
Max deposit load:
8.64%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
54.80
Long Trades:
168 (56.00%)
Short Trades:
132 (44.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.68
Expected Payoff:
6.66 USD
Average Profit:
11.18 USD
Average Loss:
-5.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.46 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.57%
Annual Forecast:
6.87%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
36.46 USD (0.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.86% (29.97 USD)
By Equity:
31.42% (1 160.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 73
NZDUSD 61
USDCAD 47
GBPCHF 30
AUDNZD 28
NZDCAD 23
archived 21
CADCHF 17
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 386
NZDUSD 388
USDCAD 129
GBPCHF 122
AUDNZD 118
NZDCAD 128
archived 567
CADCHF 160
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 20K
NZDUSD 12K
USDCAD 8K
GBPCHF 11K
AUDNZD 8.6K
NZDCAD 5.6K
archived 0
CADCHF 7.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.99 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
UAG-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 25
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 28
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
0.00 × 1
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
XMAU-Real 20
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
FullertonMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 43
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
153 more...
Buy Product 
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94710
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.