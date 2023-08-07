- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
300
Profit Trades:
217 (72.33%)
Loss Trades:
83 (27.67%)
Best trade:
74.99 USD
Worst trade:
-25.78 USD
Gross Profit:
2 425.10 USD (91 419 pips)
Gross Loss:
-427.26 USD (20 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (131.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
156.88 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
97.73%
Max deposit load:
8.64%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
54.80
Long Trades:
168 (56.00%)
Short Trades:
132 (44.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.68
Expected Payoff:
6.66 USD
Average Profit:
11.18 USD
Average Loss:
-5.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.46 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.57%
Annual Forecast:
6.87%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
36.46 USD (0.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.86% (29.97 USD)
By Equity:
31.42% (1 160.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|73
|NZDUSD
|61
|USDCAD
|47
|GBPCHF
|30
|AUDNZD
|28
|NZDCAD
|23
|archived
|21
|CADCHF
|17
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|386
|NZDUSD
|388
|USDCAD
|129
|GBPCHF
|122
|AUDNZD
|118
|NZDCAD
|128
|archived
|567
|CADCHF
|160
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|20K
|NZDUSD
|12K
|USDCAD
|8K
|GBPCHF
|11K
|AUDNZD
|8.6K
|NZDCAD
|5.6K
|archived
|0
|CADCHF
|7.3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +74.99 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
UAG-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 25
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 28
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-Real 20
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FullertonMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
Buy Product ✅
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94710
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94710
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
67%
1
0
USD
USD
5K
USD
USD
128
93%
300
72%
98%
5.67
6.66
USD
USD
31%
1:500