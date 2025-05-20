Currencies / ZVSA
ZVSA: ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc
0.31 USD 0.24 (43.64%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZVSA exchange rate has changed by -43.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.27 and at a high of 0.56.
Follow ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZVSA News
- ZyVersa begins phase 2a trial of VAR 200 for diabetic kidney disease
- ZyVersa Therapeutics approved for trading on OTCQB Venture Market
- ZyVersa secures $12 million in financing to advance kidney disease trials
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.52%
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.53%
- Why Did ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Shoot Higher On Tuesday? - ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA)
- ZyVersa’s VAR 200 approved for emergency use in rare kidney disease
- ZyVersa begins patient recruitment for kidney disease drug trial
- ZyVersa enters $10 million share purchase agreement with WVH
- ZyVersa’s IC 100 shows promise in Parkinson’s treatment
Daily Range
0.27 0.56
Year Range
0.27 3.96
- Previous Close
- 0.55
- Open
- 0.55
- Bid
- 0.31
- Ask
- 0.61
- Low
- 0.27
- High
- 0.56
- Volume
- 4.114 K
- Daily Change
- -43.64%
- Month Change
- -53.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -76.69%
- Year Change
- -91.04%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev