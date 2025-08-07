Currencies / ZG
ZG: Zillow Group Inc - Class A
84.77 USD 1.07 (1.28%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZG exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.40 and at a high of 84.97.
Follow Zillow Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ZG News
Daily Range
83.40 84.97
Year Range
55.22 88.45
- Previous Close
- 83.70
- Open
- 83.70
- Bid
- 84.77
- Ask
- 85.07
- Low
- 83.40
- High
- 84.97
- Volume
- 874
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- 6.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.79%
- Year Change
- 36.51%
