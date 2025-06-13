- Overview
XTN: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF
XTN exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.68 and at a high of 85.13.
Follow SPDR S&P Transportation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XTN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XTN stock price today?
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock is priced at 84.72 today. It trades within 84.68 - 85.13, yesterday's close was 84.28, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of XTN shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is currently valued at 84.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.16% and USD. View the chart live to track XTN movements.
How to buy XTN stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Transportation ETF shares at the current price of 84.72. Orders are usually placed near 84.72 or 85.02, while 5 and -0.48% show market activity. Follow XTN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XTN stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF involves considering the yearly range 61.95 - 95.61 and current price 84.72. Many compare 1.72% and 23.07% before placing orders at 84.72 or 85.02. Explore the XTN price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Transportation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Transportation ETF in the past year was 95.61. Within 61.95 - 95.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Transportation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Transportation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Transportation ETF (XTN) over the year was 61.95. Comparing it with the current 84.72 and 61.95 - 95.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XTN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XTN stock split?
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.28, and -0.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 84.28
- Open
- 85.13
- Bid
- 84.72
- Ask
- 85.02
- Low
- 84.68
- High
- 85.13
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 1.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.07%
- Year Change
- -0.16%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.4%
- Act
- 3.504%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.571%
- Act
- 3.625%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.710%