XSHQ: Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

42.22 USD 0.38 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XSHQ exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.17 and at a high of 42.52.

Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Daily Range
42.17 42.52
Year Range
33.94 48.02
Previous Close
42.60
Open
42.52
Bid
42.22
Ask
42.52
Low
42.17
High
42.52
Volume
18
Daily Change
-0.89%
Month Change
-1.59%
6 Months Change
12.47%
Year Change
-1.56%
09 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:35
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
WASDE Report
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:45
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
30-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.734%
Fcst
Prev
4.651%
19:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev