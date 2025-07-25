- Overview
XSHQ: Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF
XSHQ exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.17 and at a high of 42.52.
Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XSHQ stock price today?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock is priced at 42.22 today. It trades within 42.17 - 42.52, yesterday's close was 42.60, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of XSHQ shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF is currently valued at 42.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.56% and USD. View the chart live to track XSHQ movements.
How to buy XSHQ stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF shares at the current price of 42.22. Orders are usually placed near 42.22 or 42.52, while 18 and -0.71% show market activity. Follow XSHQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XSHQ stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.94 - 48.02 and current price 42.22. Many compare -1.59% and 12.47% before placing orders at 42.22 or 42.52. Explore the XSHQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the past year was 48.02. Within 33.94 - 48.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) over the year was 33.94. Comparing it with the current 42.22 and 33.94 - 48.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XSHQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XSHQ stock split?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.60, and -1.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.60
- Open
- 42.52
- Bid
- 42.22
- Ask
- 42.52
- Low
- 42.17
- High
- 42.52
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- -0.89%
- Month Change
- -1.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.47%
- Year Change
- -1.56%
