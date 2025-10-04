- Overview
XPP: ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50
XPP exchange rate has changed by 2.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.39 and at a high of 29.38.
Follow ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XPP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XPP stock price today?
ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 stock is priced at 29.32 today. It trades within 28.39 - 29.38, yesterday's close was 28.53, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of XPP shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 is currently valued at 29.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 44.29% and USD. View the chart live to track XPP movements.
How to buy XPP stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 shares at the current price of 29.32. Orders are usually placed near 29.32 or 29.62, while 15 and 2.88% show market activity. Follow XPP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XPP stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 involves considering the yearly range 16.07 - 31.79 and current price 29.32. Many compare -4.25% and 39.29% before placing orders at 29.32 or 29.62. Explore the XPP price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 in the past year was 31.79. Within 16.07 - 31.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP) over the year was 16.07. Comparing it with the current 29.32 and 16.07 - 31.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XPP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XPP stock split?
ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.53, and 44.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.53
- Open
- 28.50
- Bid
- 29.32
- Ask
- 29.62
- Low
- 28.39
- High
- 29.38
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 2.77%
- Month Change
- -4.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.29%
- Year Change
- 44.29%