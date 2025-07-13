- Overview
XES: SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF
XES exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.04 and at a high of 74.68.
Follow SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XES News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XES stock price today?
SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock is priced at 73.85 today. It trades within 73.04 - 74.68, yesterday's close was 73.17, and trading volume reached 168. The live price chart of XES shows these updates.
Does SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF is currently valued at 73.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.28% and USD. View the chart live to track XES movements.
How to buy XES stock?
You can buy SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF shares at the current price of 73.85. Orders are usually placed near 73.85 or 74.15, while 168 and 1.11% show market activity. Follow XES updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XES stock?
Investing in SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.24 - 88.37 and current price 73.85. Many compare 2.17% and 27.35% before placing orders at 73.85 or 74.15. Explore the XES price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the past year was 88.37. Within 51.24 - 88.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) over the year was 51.24. Comparing it with the current 73.85 and 51.24 - 88.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XES moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XES stock split?
SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.17, and -5.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 73.17
- Open
- 73.04
- Bid
- 73.85
- Ask
- 74.15
- Low
- 73.04
- High
- 74.68
- Volume
- 168
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 2.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.35%
- Year Change
- -5.28%
- Act
- -0.961 M
- Fcst
- -4.625 M
- Prev
- 3.524 M
- Act
- -0.770 M
- Fcst
- -0.310 M
- Prev
- -0.703 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.613%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev