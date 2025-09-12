Currencies / WTI
WTI: W&T Offshore Inc
1.81 USD 0.07 (4.02%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WTI price has changed by 4.02% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 1.73 USD and at a high of 1.81 USD.
Follow WTI futures dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WTI News
Daily Range
1.73 1.81
Year Range
1.09 2.85
- Previous Close
- 1.74
- Open
- 1.74
- Bid
- 1.81
- Ask
- 2.11
- Low
- 1.73
- High
- 1.81
- Volume
- 1.075 K
- Daily Change
- 4.02%
- Month Change
- -0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.30%
- Year Change
- -15.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%