시세섹션
통화 / WTI
주식로 돌아가기

WTI: W&T Offshore Inc

1.76 USD 0.06 (3.30%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

WTI 가격이 당일 -3.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 1.74 USD와 고가 1.81 USD로 거래되었습니다

WTI 선물 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WTI News

일일 변동 비율
1.74 1.81
년간 변동
1.09 2.85
이전 종가
1.82
시가
1.81
Bid
1.76
Ask
2.06
저가
1.74
고가
1.81
볼륨
1.701 K
일일 변동
-3.30%
월 변동
-3.30%
6개월 변동
15.03%
년간 변동율
-17.76%
20 9월, 토요일