통화 / WTI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
WTI: W&T Offshore Inc
1.76 USD 0.06 (3.30%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WTI 가격이 당일 -3.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 1.74 USD와 고가 1.81 USD로 거래되었습니다
WTI 선물 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WTI News
- Opinion: How a natural-gas deal could boost energy stocks and U.S.-China relations
- WTI Oil’s reversal extends below $63.00 on concerns about demand
- Crude oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI Price Forecast: Negative bias persists near $63.00 pivotal support
- Asian shares to end big central bank week with gains, Nikkei hits record
- WTI edges lower below $63.50 on US economic slowdown fears
- EIA confirms large inventory draw last week – ING
- WTI edges lower below $63.50 on concerns over oil demand
- Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI drifts lower to near $63.50 amid US demand concerns
- Oil prices little changed after Fed rate cut
- WTI Price Forecast: Oil consolidates between 21-day and 50-day SMAs
- API reports Oil inventory draws – ING
- Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI Price Forecast: Holds $64.00 as bullish setup hints at dip-buying
일일 변동 비율
1.74 1.81
년간 변동
1.09 2.85
- 이전 종가
- 1.82
- 시가
- 1.81
- Bid
- 1.76
- Ask
- 2.06
- 저가
- 1.74
- 고가
- 1.81
- 볼륨
- 1.701 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.30%
- 월 변동
- -3.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.03%
- 년간 변동율
- -17.76%
20 9월, 토요일