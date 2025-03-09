QuotesSections
Currencies / WGMI
Back to US Stock Market

WGMI: Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

39.86 USD 1.13 (2.92%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WGMI exchange rate has changed by 2.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.85 and at a high of 39.97.

Follow Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WGMI News

Daily Range
37.85 39.97
Year Range
11.10 39.97
Previous Close
38.73
Open
38.76
Bid
39.86
Ask
40.16
Low
37.85
High
39.97
Volume
1.135 K
Daily Change
2.92%
Month Change
34.16%
6 Months Change
209.95%
Year Change
111.12%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev