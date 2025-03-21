KurseKategorien
WGMI: Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

41.56 USD 0.46 (1.12%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von WGMI hat sich für heute um 1.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.83 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.54 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
40.83 42.54
Jahresspanne
11.10 42.54
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
41.10
Eröffnung
40.83
Bid
41.56
Ask
41.86
Tief
40.83
Hoch
42.54
Volumen
1.131 K
Tagesänderung
1.12%
Monatsänderung
39.89%
6-Monatsänderung
223.17%
Jahresänderung
120.13%
