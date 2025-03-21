Währungen / WGMI
WGMI: Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF
41.56 USD 0.46 (1.12%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WGMI hat sich für heute um 1.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.83 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.54 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WGMI News
Tagesspanne
40.83 42.54
Jahresspanne
11.10 42.54
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 41.10
- Eröffnung
- 40.83
- Bid
- 41.56
- Ask
- 41.86
- Tief
- 40.83
- Hoch
- 42.54
- Volumen
- 1.131 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.12%
- Monatsänderung
- 39.89%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 223.17%
- Jahresänderung
- 120.13%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K