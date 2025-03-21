QuotazioniSezioni
WGMI: Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

41.56 USD 0.46 (1.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WGMI ha avuto una variazione del 1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.83 e ad un massimo di 42.54.

Segui le dinamiche di Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.83 42.54
Intervallo Annuale
11.10 42.54
Chiusura Precedente
41.10
Apertura
40.83
Bid
41.56
Ask
41.86
Minimo
40.83
Massimo
42.54
Volume
1.138 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.12%
Variazione Mensile
39.89%
Variazione Semestrale
223.17%
Variazione Annuale
120.13%
