WGMI: Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF
41.56 USD 0.46 (1.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WGMI ha avuto una variazione del 1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.83 e ad un massimo di 42.54.
Segui le dinamiche di Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.83 42.54
Intervallo Annuale
11.10 42.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.10
- Apertura
- 40.83
- Bid
- 41.56
- Ask
- 41.86
- Minimo
- 40.83
- Massimo
- 42.54
- Volume
- 1.138 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 39.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 223.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 120.13%
21 settembre, domenica