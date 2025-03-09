Moedas / WGMI
WGMI: Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF
41.10 USD 0.05 (0.12%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WGMI para hoje mudou para -0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 40.82 e o mais alto foi 42.31.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WGMI Notícias
Faixa diária
40.82 42.31
Faixa anual
11.10 42.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.15
- Open
- 42.06
- Bid
- 41.10
- Ask
- 41.40
- Low
- 40.82
- High
- 42.31
- Volume
- 1.753 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 38.34%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 219.60%
- Mudança anual
- 117.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh