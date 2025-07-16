Currencies / VXZ
VXZ: iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN
56.19 USD 0.23 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VXZ exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.08 and at a high of 56.36.
Follow iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VXZ News
Daily Range
56.08 56.36
Year Range
47.52 69.30
- Previous Close
- 55.96
- Open
- 56.08
- Bid
- 56.19
- Ask
- 56.49
- Low
- 56.08
- High
- 56.36
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- -3.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.75%
- Year Change
- 4.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%