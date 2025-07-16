QuotesSections
Currencies / VXZ
Back to US Stock Market

VXZ: iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN

56.19 USD 0.23 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VXZ exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.08 and at a high of 56.36.

Follow iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VXZ News

Daily Range
56.08 56.36
Year Range
47.52 69.30
Previous Close
55.96
Open
56.08
Bid
56.19
Ask
56.49
Low
56.08
High
56.36
Volume
16
Daily Change
0.41%
Month Change
-3.78%
6 Months Change
0.75%
Year Change
4.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%