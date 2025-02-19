Currencies / VTMX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VTMX: Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B de C.V. American Deposita
26.78 USD 0.43 (1.58%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VTMX exchange rate has changed by -1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.70 and at a high of 26.88.
Follow Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B de C.V. American Deposita dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTMX News
- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (VTMX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TRTX or VTMX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- My Biggest Regrets As A REIT Investor
- Vesta renews market maker services agreement with BTG Pactual in Mexico
- Equity REITs: Takeaways From REITWeek 2025
- Vesta: Strong Earnings And Undervalued Assets Yet To Be Reflected In Its Stock Price
- 3 Best REITs To Buy After The Crash
- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (VTMX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
26.70 26.88
Year Range
21.31 29.76
- Previous Close
- 27.21
- Open
- 26.86
- Bid
- 26.78
- Ask
- 27.08
- Low
- 26.70
- High
- 26.88
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- -1.58%
- Month Change
- -1.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.82%
- Year Change
- -0.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%