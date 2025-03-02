Currencies / VRDN
VRDN: Viridian Therapeutics Inc
18.66 USD 0.65 (3.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VRDN exchange rate has changed by 3.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.96 and at a high of 18.85.
Follow Viridian Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VRDN News
- BTIG reiterates Buy rating on Viridian Therapeutic stock as trials complete enrollment
- Jefferies assumes coverage on Viridian stock with Buy rating on TED market potential
- How Argenx's 'Blowout' Quarter Sparked A Blazing 31% Monthlong Run
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Viridian Therapeutics Following Q2 Results - Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)
- Viridian August 2025 slides: Phase 3 success positions BLA filing
- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Viridian licenses thyroid eye disease treatments to Kissei in Japan
- Viridian Therapeutics: The Song Remains The Same (NASDAQ:VRDN)
- Barivion at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Moves in TED Market
- Viridian Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences
- B.Riley maintains Viridian stock Neutral, $19 target
- Veligrotug shows sustained efficacy in thyroid eye disease trial
- Viridian Therapeutics shares fall as Q1 loss narrows, revenue beats
- Immunovant: TED Data Sets Stage For Batoclimab Regulatory Filings Going Forward (IMVT)
- Viridian Therapeutics: Positive Data In TED With A Strong Cash Position (NASDAQ:VRDN)
Daily Range
17.96 18.85
Year Range
9.90 27.21
- Previous Close
- 18.01
- Open
- 18.00
- Bid
- 18.66
- Ask
- 18.96
- Low
- 17.96
- High
- 18.85
- Volume
- 1.449 K
- Daily Change
- 3.61%
- Month Change
- 1.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.25%
- Year Change
- -23.65%
