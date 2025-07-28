QuotesSections
VOOV: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

200.54 USD 1.50 (0.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VOOV exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 200.17 and at a high of 200.70.

Follow Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VOOV stock price today?

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock is priced at 200.54 today. It trades within 200.17 - 200.70, yesterday's close was 199.04, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of VOOV shows these updates.

Does Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF is currently valued at 200.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.06% and USD. View the chart live to track VOOV movements.

How to buy VOOV stock?

You can buy Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF shares at the current price of 200.54. Orders are usually placed near 200.54 or 200.84, while 22 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow VOOV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VOOV stock?

Investing in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 159.98 - 201.89 and current price 200.54. Many compare 0.56% and 12.58% before placing orders at 200.54 or 200.84. Explore the VOOV price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 201.89. Within 159.98 - 201.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 199.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VOOV) over the year was 159.98. Comparing it with the current 200.54 and 159.98 - 201.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VOOV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VOOV stock split?

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 199.04, and 6.06% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
200.17 200.70
Year Range
159.98 201.89
Previous Close
199.04
Open
200.25
Bid
200.54
Ask
200.84
Low
200.17
High
200.70
Volume
22
Daily Change
0.75%
Month Change
0.56%
6 Months Change
12.58%
Year Change
6.06%
20 October, Monday
14:00
USD
CB Leading Economic Index m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
-0.5%