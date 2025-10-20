QuotesSections
VGLT
VGLT: Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

57.53 USD 0.27 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VGLT exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.38 and at a high of 57.72.

Follow Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
57.38 57.72
Year Range
53.17 59.50
Previous Close
57.80
Open
57.39
Bid
57.53
Ask
57.83
Low
57.38
High
57.72
Volume
2.126 K
Daily Change
-0.47%
Month Change
1.11%
6 Months Change
1.57%
Year Change
-0.74%
31 October, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
Fcst
2.7%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
Fcst
2.7%
Prev
2.7%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Employment Cost Index q/q
Act
Fcst
0.9%
Prev
0.9%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
420
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
550
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev