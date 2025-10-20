- Overview
VGLT: Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
VGLT exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.38 and at a high of 57.72.
Follow Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VGLT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VGLT stock price today?
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 57.53 today. It trades within 57.38 - 57.72, yesterday's close was 57.80, and trading volume reached 2126. The live price chart of VGLT shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 57.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.74% and USD. View the chart live to track VGLT movements.
How to buy VGLT stock?
You can buy Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 57.53. Orders are usually placed near 57.53 or 57.83, while 2126 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow VGLT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VGLT stock?
Investing in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.17 - 59.50 and current price 57.53. Many compare 1.11% and 1.57% before placing orders at 57.53 or 57.83. Explore the VGLT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 59.50. Within 53.17 - 59.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VGLT) over the year was 53.17. Comparing it with the current 57.53 and 53.17 - 59.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VGLT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VGLT stock split?
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.80, and -0.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.80
- Open
- 57.39
- Bid
- 57.53
- Ask
- 57.83
- Low
- 57.38
- High
- 57.72
- Volume
- 2.126 K
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- 1.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.57%
- Year Change
- -0.74%
