- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VAW: Vanguard Materials ETF
VAW exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 205.58 and at a high of 206.56.
Follow Vanguard Materials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VAW News
- Should You Invest in the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)?
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- Total Return Breakouts: Palantir, Tesla, Gold, And Market Timing
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Should You Invest in the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)?
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Trade War, Or Will Cooler Heads Prevail?
- Navigating The Tariff Fallout: Asset Allocation In A Trade War
- Trade Turbulence And The Tariff-ic Mess For Investors
- How To Strategically Invest $100,000 In A Volatile Market - Part 2
- VAW ETF: The Materials Sector's Pullback Is An Opportunity (NYSEARCA:VAW)
- Rebalancing Act: Rethinking Growth Vs. Value
- Markets In Motion: Tariffs, Tech And Treasure
- Why And How To Plan For A Potential $2 Million Retirement
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VAW stock price today?
Vanguard Materials ETF stock is priced at 206.56 today. It trades within 205.58 - 206.56, yesterday's close was 205.87, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of VAW shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Materials ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Materials ETF is currently valued at 206.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.15% and USD. View the chart live to track VAW movements.
How to buy VAW stock?
You can buy Vanguard Materials ETF shares at the current price of 206.56. Orders are usually placed near 206.56 or 206.86, while 15 and 0.46% show market activity. Follow VAW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VAW stock?
Investing in Vanguard Materials ETF involves considering the yearly range 161.57 - 213.52 and current price 206.56. Many compare 0.74% and 12.45% before placing orders at 206.56 or 206.86. Explore the VAW price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 213.52. Within 161.57 - 213.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 205.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Materials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VAW) over the year was 161.57. Comparing it with the current 206.56 and 161.57 - 213.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VAW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VAW stock split?
Vanguard Materials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 205.87, and 0.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 205.87
- Open
- 205.61
- Bid
- 206.56
- Ask
- 206.86
- Low
- 205.58
- High
- 206.56
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 0.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.45%
- Year Change
- 0.15%