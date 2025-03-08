- 개요
VAW: Vanguard Materials ETF
VAW 환율이 오늘 0.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 205.58이고 고가는 206.56이었습니다.
Vanguard Materials ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is VAW stock price today?
Vanguard Materials ETF stock is priced at 206.56 today. It trades within 205.58 - 206.56, yesterday's close was 205.87, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of VAW shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Materials ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Materials ETF is currently valued at 206.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.15% and USD. View the chart live to track VAW movements.
How to buy VAW stock?
You can buy Vanguard Materials ETF shares at the current price of 206.56. Orders are usually placed near 206.56 or 206.86, while 15 and 0.46% show market activity. Follow VAW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VAW stock?
Investing in Vanguard Materials ETF involves considering the yearly range 161.57 - 213.52 and current price 206.56. Many compare 0.74% and 12.45% before placing orders at 206.56 or 206.86. Explore the VAW price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 213.52. Within 161.57 - 213.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 205.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Materials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VAW) over the year was 161.57. Comparing it with the current 206.56 and 161.57 - 213.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VAW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VAW stock split?
Vanguard Materials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 205.87, and 0.15% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 205.87
- 시가
- 205.61
- Bid
- 206.56
- Ask
- 206.86
- 저가
- 205.58
- 고가
- 206.56
- 볼륨
- 15
- 일일 변동
- 0.34%
- 월 변동
- 0.74%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.45%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.15%