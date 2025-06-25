Currencies / VAL
VAL: Valaris Limited
53.07 USD 1.31 (2.53%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VAL exchange rate has changed by 2.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.00 and at a high of 53.39.
Follow Valaris Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VAL News
- Nvidia Goes AWOL As Funds Feast On Broadcom, Google, Palantir — And Much More
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Valaris Limited (VAL) Presents at Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:VAL)
- Valaris Limited (VAL) Presents at Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference 2025
- Valaris at Barclays Conference: Offshore Drilling’s Bright Future
- Valaris: A Present That Mutates Into A Great Future (NYSE:VAL)
- Valaris Limited (VAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Valaris Q2 2025 presentation: Largest offshore driller sees day rates climbing
- Earnings call transcript: Valaris Q2 2025 sees strong revenue growth and strategic advancements
- Valaris Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VAL)
- Seacor Marine Holdings: Another Disappointing Quarter But Not All Is Bad (NYSE:SMHI)
- Valaris earnings beat by $0.35, revenue topped estimates
- Valaris Limited (VAL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Precision Drilling (PDS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Noble Corporation PLC (NE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Valaris files fleet status report with SEC, no additional disclosures made
- Valaris Limited (VAL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Nabors Industries Q2 Earnings on Deck: Here's How It Will Fare
- Valaris shares hit Fair Value target, delivering 68% return in 3 months
- Noble: Growth Opportunities Supported By Financial And Market Positioning (NYSE:NE)
- Transocean (RIG) Stock: An Underappreciated Offshore Leader
- Valaris secures $760 million in offshore drilling contracts
- These Fossil Fuels Stocks Rallied As Senate Passed Trump's Tax, Spending Plan
- Valaris: Capitalizing On The Multi-Year Offshore Cycle (NYSE:VAL)
Daily Range
52.00 53.39
Year Range
27.15 57.45
- Previous Close
- 51.76
- Open
- 52.22
- Bid
- 53.07
- Ask
- 53.37
- Low
- 52.00
- High
- 53.39
- Volume
- 782
- Daily Change
- 2.53%
- Month Change
- 9.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.54%
- Year Change
- -3.49%
