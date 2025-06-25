QuotesSections
Currencies / VAL
Back to US Stock Market

VAL: Valaris Limited

53.07 USD 1.31 (2.53%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VAL exchange rate has changed by 2.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.00 and at a high of 53.39.

Follow Valaris Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VAL News

Daily Range
52.00 53.39
Year Range
27.15 57.45
Previous Close
51.76
Open
52.22
Bid
53.07
Ask
53.37
Low
52.00
High
53.39
Volume
782
Daily Change
2.53%
Month Change
9.38%
6 Months Change
33.54%
Year Change
-3.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%