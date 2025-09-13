- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UTF: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc
UTF exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.82 and at a high of 24.00.
Follow Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTF News
- CEF Weekly Review: Rights Offerings Are Everywhere
- MEGI: Collect High Yield Income From Global Utilities And Infrastructure (NYSE:MEGI)
- The Only Four Investments I Will Ever Need
- An Excellent 5-Fund Dividend Portfolio I’d Build To Retire On
- DPG CEF: Solid Infrastructure Fund But Underperforms Peers (NYSE:DPG)
- My Income Portfolio - NAV Never Lies
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys (And 1 Sell) In The Month Of September 2025
- Best High Yield Income Funds From Cohen & Steers
- Trump Just Gave Dividend Investors A Massive Gift
- UTF: Finally, It's Time To Double Down While The Rest Panic (NYSE:UTF)
- My Retirement Is Built On These Dividend Machines
- IDE: The High Distribution Is Limiting Growth (NYSE:IDE)
- UTF Rights Offering Strategy
- 3 Dividends That Could Pay Your Bills Forever
- Rating UTF A Strong Buy After The Sharp Valuation Drop (NYSE:UTF)
- Why Retirement Income Investors Are In The Driver's Seat Now
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (September 2025)
- Bond King's Dire AI Warning: A Major Market Reversal Could Be Coming
- A $500,000 Portfolio That Prints Like $1 Million
- Why This Fed Rate Cut Is Terrible News For Some Dividend Stocks
- CEF Weekly Review: More Volatility In CLO Equity CEFs
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- Searching For A Retirement Income Powerhouse? Energy Transfer Is My Answer (NYSE:ET)
- ULTY: 100%+ Yield That Has To Be Ignored
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UTF stock price today?
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc stock is priced at 23.91 today. It trades within 23.82 - 24.00, yesterday's close was 24.05, and trading volume reached 728. The live price chart of UTF shows these updates.
Does Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc is currently valued at 23.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.61% and USD. View the chart live to track UTF movements.
How to buy UTF stock?
You can buy Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc shares at the current price of 23.91. Orders are usually placed near 23.91 or 24.21, while 728 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow UTF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UTF stock?
Investing in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 22.05 - 27.16 and current price 23.91. Many compare -3.63% and -5.94% before placing orders at 23.91 or 24.21. Explore the UTF price chart live with daily changes.
What are COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC in the past year was 27.16. Within 22.05 - 27.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC (UTF) over the year was 22.05. Comparing it with the current 23.91 and 22.05 - 27.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UTF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UTF stock split?
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.05, and -5.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.05
- Open
- 23.98
- Bid
- 23.91
- Ask
- 24.21
- Low
- 23.82
- High
- 24.00
- Volume
- 728
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- -3.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.94%
- Year Change
- -5.61%