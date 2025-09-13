QuotesSections
UTF: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc

23.91 USD 0.14 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UTF exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.82 and at a high of 24.00.

Follow Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UTF stock price today?

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc stock is priced at 23.91 today. It trades within 23.82 - 24.00, yesterday's close was 24.05, and trading volume reached 728. The live price chart of UTF shows these updates.

Does Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc stock pay dividends?

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc is currently valued at 23.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.61% and USD. View the chart live to track UTF movements.

How to buy UTF stock?

You can buy Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc shares at the current price of 23.91. Orders are usually placed near 23.91 or 24.21, while 728 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow UTF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UTF stock?

Investing in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 22.05 - 27.16 and current price 23.91. Many compare -3.63% and -5.94% before placing orders at 23.91 or 24.21. Explore the UTF price chart live with daily changes.

What are COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC in the past year was 27.16. Within 22.05 - 27.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc performance using the live chart.

What are COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC (UTF) over the year was 22.05. Comparing it with the current 23.91 and 22.05 - 27.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UTF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did UTF stock split?

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.05, and -5.61% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.82 24.00
Year Range
22.05 27.16
Previous Close
24.05
Open
23.98
Bid
23.91
Ask
24.21
Low
23.82
High
24.00
Volume
728
Daily Change
-0.58%
Month Change
-3.63%
6 Months Change
-5.94%
Year Change
-5.61%
20 October, Monday
14:00
USD
CB Leading Economic Index m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
-0.5%