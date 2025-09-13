报价部分
货币 / UTF
回到股票

UTF: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc

23.91 USD 0.14 (0.58%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日UTF汇率已更改-0.58%。当日，交易品种以低点23.82和高点24.00进行交易。

关注Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UTF新闻

常见问题解答

UTF股票今天的价格是多少？

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc股票今天的定价为23.91。它在23.82 - 24.00范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为24.05，交易量达到728。UTF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc股票是否支付股息？

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc目前的价值为23.91。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-5.61%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪UTF走势。

如何购买UTF股票？

您可以以23.91的当前价格购买Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc股票。订单通常设置在23.91或24.21附近，而728和-0.29%显示市场活动。立即关注UTF的实时图表更新。

如何投资UTF股票？

投资Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc需要考虑年度范围22.05 - 27.16和当前价格23.91。许多人在以23.91或24.21下订单之前，会比较-3.63%和。实时查看UTF价格图表，了解每日变化。

COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC的最高价格是27.16。在22.05 - 27.16内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc的绩效。

COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC股票的最低价格是多少？

COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND INC（UTF）的最低价格为22.05。将其与当前的23.91和22.05 - 27.16进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看UTF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

UTF股票是什么时候拆分的？

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、24.05和-5.61%中可见。

日范围
23.82 24.00
年范围
22.05 27.16
前一天收盘价
24.05
开盘价
23.98
卖价
23.91
买价
24.21
最低价
23.82
最高价
24.00
交易量
728
日变化
-0.58%
月变化
-3.63%
6个月变化
-5.94%
年变化
-5.61%
20 十月, 星期一
14:00
USD
CB领先经济指数月率m/m
实际值
预测值
-0.3%
前值
-0.5%