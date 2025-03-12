Currencies / USLM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USLM: United States Lime & Minerals Inc - Common Stock
129.18 USD 0.48 (0.37%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
USLM exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 128.26 and at a high of 130.34.
Follow United States Lime & Minerals Inc - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USLM News
- Martin Marietta Stock Building Toward All-Time High. Prospects Look Good
- US Lime and Minerals stock rating upgraded by Freedom Broker on expansion plans
- United States Lime (USLM) Q2 Up 20%
- United States Lime & Minerals: Still Not Ready For An Upgrade (NASDAQ:USLM)
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q4 2024 Market Commentary (Mutual Fund:DHSIX)
Daily Range
128.26 130.34
Year Range
80.47 159.53
- Previous Close
- 129.66
- Open
- 129.67
- Bid
- 129.18
- Ask
- 129.48
- Low
- 128.26
- High
- 130.34
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- -0.37%
- Month Change
- 4.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.90%
- Year Change
- 33.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%