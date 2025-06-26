Currencies / UNFI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UNFI: United Natural Foods Inc Common Stock
29.10 USD 1.10 (3.93%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UNFI exchange rate has changed by 3.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.01 and at a high of 29.24.
Follow United Natural Foods Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UNFI News
- Best Natural and Organic Food Stocks for Investors in 2025
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- United Natural Foods: Margin Execution Remains The Name Of The Game (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods: Cash Flow Improving, Margins Inching Up (NYSE:UNFI)
- HF Foods: Weathering Tariffs And Slowing Asian Restaurant Traffic (NASDAQ:HFFG)
- Sprouts Farmers Market price target lowered to $180 by UBS on supply chain impacts
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Business Update Call (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Business Update Call Transcript
- United Natural Foods price target raised to $27 from $26 at Jefferies
- United Natural Foods stock price target raised to $29 by UBS on stable trends
- UNFI Revises 2025 Guidance, Maintains Long-Term Growth Focus
- Top 2 Defensive Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs - WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG), United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods: Worsening Bottom Line And Cyber Uncertainty, Hold (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- United Natural Foods: A Value Trap, Watch From The Sidelines (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods stock surges despite cyber incident impact on outlook
- United Natural Foods stock rating upgraded by CFRA after cyber incident
- UNFI revises fiscal 2025 outlook following cyber incident
- Kingdom Capital Advisors Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Sprouts Farmers Chases Growth in Booming Health & Wellness Market
- Natural and Organic Food Stocks Showing Strong Potential for 2025
- Corrections & Amplifications
- United Natural Foods stock rises after containing cybersecurity incident
Daily Range
28.01 29.24
Year Range
18.81 34.76
- Previous Close
- 28.00
- Open
- 28.28
- Bid
- 29.10
- Ask
- 29.40
- Low
- 28.01
- High
- 29.24
- Volume
- 1.490 K
- Daily Change
- 3.93%
- Month Change
- 4.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.54%
- Year Change
- 50.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%