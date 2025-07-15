통화 / UNFI
UNFI: United Natural Foods Inc Common Stock
29.88 USD 1.07 (3.46%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UNFI 환율이 오늘 -3.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.65이고 고가는 31.00이었습니다.
United Natural Foods Inc Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
UNFI News
- UNFI, 사업 부문 보고 구조 변경…주가 95% 급등
- United Natural Foods updates segment reporting structure to reflect new divisions
- Best Natural and Organic Food Stocks for Investors in 2025
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- United Natural Foods: Margin Execution Remains The Name Of The Game (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods: Cash Flow Improving, Margins Inching Up (NYSE:UNFI)
- HF Foods: Weathering Tariffs And Slowing Asian Restaurant Traffic (NASDAQ:HFFG)
- Sprouts Farmers Market price target lowered to $180 by UBS on supply chain impacts
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Business Update Call (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Business Update Call Transcript
- United Natural Foods price target raised to $27 from $26 at Jefferies
- United Natural Foods stock price target raised to $29 by UBS on stable trends
- UNFI Revises 2025 Guidance, Maintains Long-Term Growth Focus
- Top 2 Defensive Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs - WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG), United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods: Worsening Bottom Line And Cyber Uncertainty, Hold (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- United Natural Foods: A Value Trap, Watch From The Sidelines (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods stock surges despite cyber incident impact on outlook
- United Natural Foods stock rating upgraded by CFRA after cyber incident
- UNFI revises fiscal 2025 outlook following cyber incident
- Kingdom Capital Advisors Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Sprouts Farmers Chases Growth in Booming Health & Wellness Market
- Natural and Organic Food Stocks Showing Strong Potential for 2025
일일 변동 비율
29.65 31.00
년간 변동
18.81 34.76
- 이전 종가
- 30.95
- 시가
- 30.71
- Bid
- 29.88
- Ask
- 30.18
- 저가
- 29.65
- 고가
- 31.00
- 볼륨
- 2.572 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.46%
- 월 변동
- 7.10%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.42%
- 년간 변동율
- 54.18%
