시세섹션
통화 / UNFI
주식로 돌아가기

UNFI: United Natural Foods Inc Common Stock

29.88 USD 1.07 (3.46%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

UNFI 환율이 오늘 -3.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.65이고 고가는 31.00이었습니다.

United Natural Foods Inc Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UNFI News

일일 변동 비율
29.65 31.00
년간 변동
18.81 34.76
이전 종가
30.95
시가
30.71
Bid
29.88
Ask
30.18
저가
29.65
고가
31.00
볼륨
2.572 K
일일 변동
-3.46%
월 변동
7.10%
6개월 변동
10.42%
년간 변동율
54.18%
20 9월, 토요일