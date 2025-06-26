货币 / UNFI
UNFI: United Natural Foods Inc Common Stock
29.10 USD 1.10 (3.93%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UNFI汇率已更改3.93%。当日，交易品种以低点28.01和高点29.24进行交易。
关注United Natural Foods Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UNFI新闻
- Best Natural and Organic Food Stocks for Investors in 2025
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- United Natural Foods: Margin Execution Remains The Name Of The Game (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods: Cash Flow Improving, Margins Inching Up (NYSE:UNFI)
- HF Foods: Weathering Tariffs And Slowing Asian Restaurant Traffic (NASDAQ:HFFG)
- Sprouts Farmers Market price target lowered to $180 by UBS on supply chain impacts
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Business Update Call (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Business Update Call Transcript
- United Natural Foods price target raised to $27 from $26 at Jefferies
- United Natural Foods stock price target raised to $29 by UBS on stable trends
- UNFI Revises 2025 Guidance, Maintains Long-Term Growth Focus
- Top 2 Defensive Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs - WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG), United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods: Worsening Bottom Line And Cyber Uncertainty, Hold (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- United Natural Foods: A Value Trap, Watch From The Sidelines (NYSE:UNFI)
- United Natural Foods stock surges despite cyber incident impact on outlook
- United Natural Foods stock rating upgraded by CFRA after cyber incident
- UNFI revises fiscal 2025 outlook following cyber incident
- Kingdom Capital Advisors Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Sprouts Farmers Chases Growth in Booming Health & Wellness Market
- Natural and Organic Food Stocks Showing Strong Potential for 2025
- Corrections & Amplifications
- United Natural Foods stock rises after containing cybersecurity incident
日范围
28.01 29.24
年范围
18.81 34.76
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.00
- 开盘价
- 28.28
- 卖价
- 29.10
- 买价
- 29.40
- 最低价
- 28.01
- 最高价
- 29.24
- 交易量
- 1.490 K
- 日变化
- 3.93%
- 月变化
- 4.30%
- 6个月变化
- 7.54%
- 年变化
- 50.15%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值