Currencies / UAA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UAA: Under Armour Inc Class A
4.86 USD 0.02 (0.41%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UAA exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.82 and at a high of 4.93.
Follow Under Armour Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UAA News
- Lululemon: Selloff Overdone, But Fundamentals Remain Strong (NASDAQ:LULU)
- Under Armour downgraded at Rothschild on tariffs, tough sportswear backdrop
- Rothschild Redburn downgrades Under Armour stock on delayed recovery
- Under Armour stock hits 52-week low at $4.78
- US clothing retailers test full-price strategy as rich shoppers keep spending
- Under Armour shareholders re-elect board and approve auditor at annual meeting
- US clothing retailers test full-price strategy as rich shoppers keep spending
- Is lululemon's Product Innovation Enough to Defend Market Share?
- Under Armour satisfies and discharges 3.25% senior notes due 2026
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $7 by Williams Trading
- lululemon's Inventory Play: Streamlining or Straining Growth?
- CFRA upgrades Under Armour stock rating to Hold from Sell
- DECK Looks Overvalued at 2.67X: Time to Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
- Under Armour: Recent Quarterly Report Disappoints (NYSE:UA)
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $5 at Truist on tariff concerns
- Under Armour Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Results - Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $9 at Stifel on weak outlook
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Aflac (NYSE:AFL), American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
- Under Armour Q1 Earnings: No Brand Turnaround In Sight Yet (NYSE:UAA)
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $7.50 at UBS on tariff impact
- Telsey lowers Under Armour stock price target on tariff impact
- Tesla, Palantir, Alphabet Surge as AI Buzz Lifts Tech Giants
- Pre-Markets in the Green to Close a Low-Data Week
- Pre-markets Higher, Early Q2 Reports Modest
Daily Range
4.82 4.93
Year Range
4.76 11.90
- Previous Close
- 4.88
- Open
- 4.89
- Bid
- 4.86
- Ask
- 5.16
- Low
- 4.82
- High
- 4.93
- Volume
- 4.950 K
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- -1.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.98%
- Year Change
- -45.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%