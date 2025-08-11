QuotazioniSezioni
UAA: Under Armour Inc Class A

4.83 USD 0.13 (2.62%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UAA ha avuto una variazione del -2.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.83 e ad un massimo di 4.97.

Segui le dinamiche di Under Armour Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.83 4.97
Intervallo Annuale
4.76 11.90
Chiusura Precedente
4.96
Apertura
4.95
Bid
4.83
Ask
5.13
Minimo
4.83
Massimo
4.97
Volume
10.459 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.62%
Variazione Mensile
-2.42%
Variazione Semestrale
-23.45%
Variazione Annuale
-45.67%
