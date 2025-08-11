Valute / UAA
UAA: Under Armour Inc Class A
4.83 USD 0.13 (2.62%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UAA ha avuto una variazione del -2.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.83 e ad un massimo di 4.97.
Segui le dinamiche di Under Armour Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.83 4.97
Intervallo Annuale
4.76 11.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.96
- Apertura
- 4.95
- Bid
- 4.83
- Ask
- 5.13
- Minimo
- 4.83
- Massimo
- 4.97
- Volume
- 10.459 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -23.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- -45.67%
20 settembre, sabato