통화 / UAA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
UAA: Under Armour Inc Class A
4.83 USD 0.13 (2.62%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UAA 환율이 오늘 -2.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.83이고 고가는 4.97이었습니다.
Under Armour Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UAA News
- Under Armour: No Faith In Near-Term Turnaround Potential (NYSE:UAA)
- Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Plots Comeback After Stock Crashes 60% in 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Lululemon: Selloff Overdone, But Fundamentals Remain Strong (NASDAQ:LULU)
- 로스차일드, 관세 및 어려운 스포츠웨어 환경으로 인해 언더아머 등급 하향 조정
- Under Armour downgraded at Rothschild on tariffs, tough sportswear backdrop
- 언더 아머, 회복 지연으로 Rothschild Redburn, 투자의견 강등
- Rothschild Redburn downgrades Under Armour stock on delayed recovery
- 언더아머 A, 52주 신저가 기록: $4.78
- Under Armour stock hits 52-week low at $4.78
- US clothing retailers test full-price strategy as rich shoppers keep spending
- Under Armour shareholders re-elect board and approve auditor at annual meeting
- US clothing retailers test full-price strategy as rich shoppers keep spending
- Is lululemon's Product Innovation Enough to Defend Market Share?
- Under Armour satisfies and discharges 3.25% senior notes due 2026
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $7 by Williams Trading
- lululemon's Inventory Play: Streamlining or Straining Growth?
- CFRA upgrades Under Armour stock rating to Hold from Sell
- DECK Looks Overvalued at 2.67X: Time to Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
- Under Armour: Recent Quarterly Report Disappoints (NYSE:UA)
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $5 at Truist on tariff concerns
- Under Armour Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Results - Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)
- Under Armour stock price target lowered to $9 at Stifel on weak outlook
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Aflac (NYSE:AFL), American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
- Under Armour Q1 Earnings: No Brand Turnaround In Sight Yet (NYSE:UAA)
일일 변동 비율
4.83 4.97
년간 변동
4.76 11.90
- 이전 종가
- 4.96
- 시가
- 4.95
- Bid
- 4.83
- Ask
- 5.13
- 저가
- 4.83
- 고가
- 4.97
- 볼륨
- 10.459 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.62%
- 월 변동
- -2.42%
- 6개월 변동
- -23.45%
- 년간 변동율
- -45.67%
20 9월, 토요일