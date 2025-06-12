Currencies / TURB
TURB: Turbo Energy, S.A. - American Depositary Shares
12.40 USD 9.70 (359.26%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TURB exchange rate has changed by 359.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.62 and at a high of 20.44.
Follow Turbo Energy, S.A. - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TURB News
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Turbo Energy stock soars after securing $53 million energy storage deal
- Turbo Energy to power Uber’s EV fleet in Spain with storage solution
- Turbo Energy Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
- Turbo Energy Granted Patent for Innovative System Enabling Seamless Storage Integration and Expansion of Photovoltaic Installations
Daily Range
5.62 20.44
Year Range
1.25 20.44
- Previous Close
- 2.70
- Open
- 6.25
- Bid
- 12.40
- Ask
- 12.70
- Low
- 5.62
- High
- 20.44
- Volume
- 212.270 K
- Daily Change
- 359.26%
- Month Change
- 446.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 448.67%
- Year Change
- 798.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%