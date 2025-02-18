Currencies / TNC
TNC: Tennant Company
81.39 USD 0.25 (0.31%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TNC exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.86 and at a high of 81.63.
Follow Tennant Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TNC News
Daily Range
80.86 81.63
Year Range
67.32 95.29
- Previous Close
- 81.14
- Open
- 81.37
- Bid
- 81.39
- Ask
- 81.69
- Low
- 80.86
- High
- 81.63
- Volume
- 68
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.49%
- Year Change
- -14.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%