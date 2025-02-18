QuotazioniSezioni
TNC: Tennant Company

80.66 USD 1.82 (2.21%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TNC ha avuto una variazione del -2.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.27 e ad un massimo di 82.61.

Segui le dinamiche di Tennant Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
80.27 82.61
Intervallo Annuale
67.32 95.29
Chiusura Precedente
82.48
Apertura
82.61
Bid
80.66
Ask
80.96
Minimo
80.27
Massimo
82.61
Volume
213
Variazione giornaliera
-2.21%
Variazione Mensile
-0.62%
Variazione Semestrale
1.57%
Variazione Annuale
-15.26%
