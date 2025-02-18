Valute / TNC
TNC: Tennant Company
80.66 USD 1.82 (2.21%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TNC ha avuto una variazione del -2.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.27 e ad un massimo di 82.61.
Segui le dinamiche di Tennant Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TNC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
80.27 82.61
Intervallo Annuale
67.32 95.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 82.48
- Apertura
- 82.61
- Bid
- 80.66
- Ask
- 80.96
- Minimo
- 80.27
- Massimo
- 82.61
- Volume
- 213
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.26%
20 settembre, sabato