Currencies / TH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TH: Target Hospitality Corp
8.67 USD 0.05 (0.57%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TH exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.53 and at a high of 8.73.
Follow Target Hospitality Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TH News
- Theratechnologies shareholders approve acquisition by Future Pak affiliate
- Target Hospitality: Aiming At The Core Of Its Recovery (NASDAQ:TH)
- Target Hospitality signs $43 million contract for data center housing
- Target Hospitality earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Target Hospitality (TH) Q2 Earnings
- Target Hospitality (TH) Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- Target Hospitality (TH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Theratechnologies stock soars after $254 million acquisition deal
- Target Hospitality secures role in $4 billion DHS contract
- Stifel maintains Hold on Target Hospitality stock, $7.50 target
- Target Hospitality posts Q1 loss, reaffirms 2025 outlook
- Earnings call transcript: Target Hospitality Q1 2025 earnings miss expectations
- Target Hospitality earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Target Hospitality Reports First Quarter 2025 Results with Continued Focus on Pursuing Strong Strategic Growth Pipeline
- ZIM, Diageo, and Israel Chemicals lead Monday’s earnings lineup
- Target Hospitality: Buy At A Bargain Despite A Weaker FY25 Target
- J.B. Hunt Transport Posts Lower Profit, Joins ASML, Interactive Brokers And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
- Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
- Excelerate Energy, MediaAlpha And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)
- Tesla To $455? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)
- Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Absci Posts Downbeat Results, Joins HealthEquity, Tonix Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL), Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)
- Target Hospitality’s rating downgraded at S&P due to contract instability
Daily Range
8.53 8.73
Year Range
4.00 11.10
- Previous Close
- 8.72
- Open
- 8.70
- Bid
- 8.67
- Ask
- 8.97
- Low
- 8.53
- High
- 8.73
- Volume
- 657
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- -3.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.76%
- Year Change
- 11.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%