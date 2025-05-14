Currencies / SYPR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SYPR: Sypris Solutions Inc
2.25 USD 0.03 (1.35%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SYPR exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.16 and at a high of 2.36.
Follow Sypris Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYPR News
- Sypris Electronics secures follow-on contract for missile program modules
- Sypris Incurs Loss in Q2 Due to Tariffs, Secures Major Defense Contracts
- Evercore ISI initiates coverage on Sykes Enterprises stock with Outperform rating
- Sypris Electronics secures subsea communications contracts
- Sypris Technologies inks long-term deal to supply EV drivetrain parts
- Sypris Reports First Quarter Results
Daily Range
2.16 2.36
Year Range
1.30 3.72
- Previous Close
- 2.22
- Open
- 2.25
- Bid
- 2.25
- Ask
- 2.55
- Low
- 2.16
- High
- 2.36
- Volume
- 226
- Daily Change
- 1.35%
- Month Change
- 15.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.20%
- Year Change
- 37.20%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev