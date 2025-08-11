Currencies / SQM
SQM: Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A
43.39 USD 0.09 (0.21%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SQM exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.27 and at a high of 43.47.
Follow Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SQM News
Daily Range
43.27 43.47
Year Range
29.36 47.51
- Previous Close
- 43.48
- Open
- 43.47
- Bid
- 43.39
- Ask
- 43.69
- Low
- 43.27
- High
- 43.47
- Volume
- 144
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- -1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.58%
- Year Change
- 4.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%