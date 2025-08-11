QuotesSections
SQM: Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A

43.39 USD 0.09 (0.21%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SQM exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.27 and at a high of 43.47.

Follow Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
43.27 43.47
Year Range
29.36 47.51
Previous Close
43.48
Open
43.47
Bid
43.39
Ask
43.69
Low
43.27
High
43.47
Volume
144
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
-1.23%
6 Months Change
8.58%
Year Change
4.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%