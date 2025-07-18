- Overview
SPWO: SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF
SPWO exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.11 and at a high of 27.20.
Follow SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPWO stock price today?
SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF stock is priced at 27.20 today. It trades within 27.11 - 27.20, yesterday's close was 27.30, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of SPWO shows these updates.
Does SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF stock pay dividends?
SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF is currently valued at 27.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.62% and USD. View the chart live to track SPWO movements.
How to buy SPWO stock?
You can buy SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF shares at the current price of 27.20. Orders are usually placed near 27.20 or 27.50, while 7 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SPWO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPWO stock?
Investing in SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.15 - 27.96 and current price 27.20. Many compare 1.49% and 21.48% before placing orders at 27.20 or 27.50. Explore the SPWO price chart live with daily changes.
What are SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF in the past year was 27.96. Within 19.15 - 27.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) over the year was 19.15. Comparing it with the current 27.20 and 19.15 - 27.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPWO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPWO stock split?
SP Funds Trust SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.30, and 18.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.30
- Open
- 27.15
- Bid
- 27.20
- Ask
- 27.50
- Low
- 27.11
- High
- 27.20
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.37%
- Month Change
- 1.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.48%
- Year Change
- 18.62%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.333 M
- Prev
- 1.307 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.333 M
- Prev
- 1.312 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -8.5%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.2%
- Prev
- 0.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 547
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $108.6 B
- Prev
- $49.2 B