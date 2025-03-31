Currencies / SPRU
SPRU: Spruce Power Holding Corporation Class A
1.82 USD 0.12 (7.06%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPRU exchange rate has changed by 7.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.66 and at a high of 1.82.
Follow Spruce Power Holding Corporation Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPRU News
- Spruce Power partners with EnerWealth for first NC solar lease program
- Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Spruce Power stock soars after securing $10M SREC sales agreement
- Spruce Power Announces Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Election of Directors
- Spruce Power appoints Thomas Cimino as interim CFO
- Spruce Power Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Spruce Power launches $50 million stock buyback program
- Top 3 Utilities Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter - Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA), Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)
- Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.66 1.82
Year Range
1.14 3.26
- Previous Close
- 1.70
- Open
- 1.66
- Bid
- 1.82
- Ask
- 2.12
- Low
- 1.66
- High
- 1.82
- Volume
- 140
- Daily Change
- 7.06%
- Month Change
- 25.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.89%
- Year Change
- -35.69%
