Currencies / SPRB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SPRB: Spruce Biosciences Inc
8.99 USD 0.11 (1.24%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPRB exchange rate has changed by 1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.51 and at a high of 9.00.
Follow Spruce Biosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
SPRB News
- Crude Oil Down 2%; Roper Technologies Increases 2025 Outlook - CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)
- Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Domino's Pizza Posts Upbeat Earnings - CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Domino's Pizza Posts Upbeat Earnings - CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) Corporate Update Conference Call (Transcript)
- Crude Oil Moves Lower; Citigroup Posts Upbeat Results - Citigroup (NYSE:C), Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Bank of America Earnings Top Views - Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)
Daily Range
8.51 9.00
Year Range
8.05 11.64
- Previous Close
- 8.88
- Open
- 8.89
- Bid
- 8.99
- Ask
- 9.29
- Low
- 8.51
- High
- 9.00
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 1.24%
- Month Change
- -18.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.27%
- Year Change
- -18.27%
21 September, Sunday