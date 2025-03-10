Currencies / SPPP
SPPP: Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
12.40 USD 0.23 (1.82%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPPP exchange rate has changed by -1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.33 and at a high of 12.53.
Follow Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPPP News
- Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust updates ATM program
- Investing In Platinum And Palladium After The Correction With The SPPP ETF Product
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For Potential Opportunities To Kick Off H2 2025
- Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Updates Its At-the-Market Equity Program
- Gold & Silver Extend Gains On Dollar Weakness, Platinum Shreds Gains (Technical Analysis)
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Q1 2025 Natural Resource Market Commentary
- Sprott Trust reports interim financials
- Platinum: Spectacular Opportunity In A Forgotten Monetary Metal (Commodity:XPTUSD:CUR)
- Buy Palladium, Sell Gold
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Q4 2024 Natural Resource Market Commentary
Daily Range
12.33 12.53
Year Range
8.83 13.33
- Previous Close
- 12.63
- Open
- 12.52
- Bid
- 12.40
- Ask
- 12.70
- Low
- 12.33
- High
- 12.53
- Volume
- 602
- Daily Change
- -1.82%
- Month Change
- 1.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.38%
- Year Change
- 25.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%