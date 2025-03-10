Devises / SPPP
SPPP: Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
12.34 USD 0.07 (0.57%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SPPP a changé de 0.57% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.22 et à un maximum de 12.39.
Suivez la dynamique Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SPPP Nouvelles
- Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust updates ATM program
- Investing In Platinum And Palladium After The Correction With The SPPP ETF Product
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For Potential Opportunities To Kick Off H2 2025
- Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Updates Its At-the-Market Equity Program
- Gold & Silver Extend Gains On Dollar Weakness, Platinum Shreds Gains (Technical Analysis)
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Q1 2025 Natural Resource Market Commentary
- Sprott Trust reports interim financials
- Platinum: Spectacular Opportunity In A Forgotten Monetary Metal (Commodity:XPTUSD:CUR)
- Buy Palladium, Sell Gold
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Q4 2024 Natural Resource Market Commentary
Range quotidien
12.22 12.39
Range Annuel
8.83 13.33
- Clôture Précédente
- 12.27
- Ouverture
- 12.26
- Bid
- 12.34
- Ask
- 12.64
- Plus Bas
- 12.22
- Plus Haut
- 12.39
- Volume
- 513
- Changement quotidien
- 0.57%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.48%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 24.77%
- Changement Annuel
- 24.40%
20 septembre, samedi