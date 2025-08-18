- Overview
SPDG: SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ET
SPDG exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.95 and at a high of 40.00.
Follow SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ET dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPDG stock price today?
SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ET stock is priced at 40.00 today. It trades within 39.95 - 40.00, yesterday's close was 39.68, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of SPDG shows these updates.
Does SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ET stock pay dividends?
SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ET is currently valued at 40.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.67% and USD. View the chart live to track SPDG movements.
How to buy SPDG stock?
You can buy SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ET shares at the current price of 40.00. Orders are usually placed near 40.00 or 40.30, while 5 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow SPDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPDG stock?
Investing in SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ET involves considering the yearly range 33.15 - 40.28 and current price 40.00. Many compare -0.30% and 11.08% before placing orders at 40.00 or 40.30. Explore the SPDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ETF in the past year was 40.28. Within 33.15 - 40.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ET performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ETF (SPDG) over the year was 33.15. Comparing it with the current 40.00 and 33.15 - 40.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPDG stock split?
SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P Sector Neutral Dividend ET has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.68, and 6.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.68
- Open
- 39.95
- Bid
- 40.00
- Ask
- 40.30
- Low
- 39.95
- High
- 40.00
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.81%
- Month Change
- -0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.08%
- Year Change
- 6.67%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.4%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
- 3.0%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.0%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 324.368
- Fcst
- Prev
- 323.364
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.694 M
- Prev
- 0.800 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.0%
- Prev
- 20.5%
- Act
- 53.6
- Fcst
- 55.0
- Prev
- 55.0
- Act
- 50.3
- Fcst
- 51.2
- Prev
- 51.2
- Act
- 4.6%
- Fcst
- 4.6%
- Prev
- 4.6%
- Act
- 3.9%
- Fcst
- 3.7%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 548
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev