SPB: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

53.02 USD 0.92 (1.77%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPB exchange rate has changed by 1.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.56 and at a high of 53.18.

Follow Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

SPB News

Daily Range
51.56 53.18
Year Range
50.73 96.62
Previous Close
52.10
Open
52.22
Bid
53.02
Ask
53.32
Low
51.56
High
53.18
Volume
620
Daily Change
1.77%
Month Change
-5.56%
6 Months Change
-25.82%
Year Change
-44.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%