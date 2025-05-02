Currencies / SOPA
SOPA: Society Pass Incorporated
1.22 USD 0.01 (0.83%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SOPA exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.18 and at a high of 1.22.
Follow Society Pass Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SOPA News
- Society Pass regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting equity rule
- Society Pass regains compliance with Nasdaq equity rule, enters monitoring period
- Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Society Pass estimates stockholders’ equity above Nasdaq minimum
- society pass increases authorized common stock to 50 million shares
- Ascendiant Capital Markets: Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) 1Q 2025 Sees Growth Over the Next Year with 2 IPOs Providing Key Catalysts in 2025
Daily Range
1.18 1.22
Year Range
0.65 6.75
- Previous Close
- 1.21
- Open
- 1.18
- Bid
- 1.22
- Ask
- 1.52
- Low
- 1.18
- High
- 1.22
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- -6.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.07%
- Year Change
- 31.18%
