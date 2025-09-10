Currencies / SNPS
SNPS: Synopsys Inc
423.18 USD 3.98 (0.95%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNPS exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 417.00 and at a high of 425.80.
Follow Synopsys Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
417.00 425.80
Year Range
365.76 651.65
- Previous Close
- 419.20
- Open
- 420.55
- Bid
- 423.18
- Ask
- 423.48
- Low
- 417.00
- High
- 425.80
- Volume
- 3.039 K
- Daily Change
- 0.95%
- Month Change
- -28.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.61%
- Year Change
- -16.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%